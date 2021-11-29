Saskatchewan man dead following head-on crash on Alberta’s Highway 41

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Saskatchewan is dead following a crash between a vehicle and semi tractor-trailer on Sunday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., Redcliff RCMP received a 911 call about a crash on Highway 41 north, just south of the Hamlet of Schuler, between Range Road 23 and Range Road 24.

Cypress County Fire and EMS attended the scene, along with HALO air ambulance.

According to a news release, early investigation indicates a semi tractor-trailer was northbound when it collided head on with a southbound vehicle.

The semi was carrying flammable liquid, causing a significant risk to the public. The highway was shut down in both directions for several hours on Sunday as the RCMP collision reconstructionist investigated the scene and the dangerous substance was cleaned up.

A 34-year-old man from Saskatchewan died at the scene while a 30-year-old female passenger also from Saskatchewan suffered serious injures. The woman was flown to Medicine Hat Regional Hospital by air ambulance.

The 49-year-old man driving the semi suffered minor injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist investigated the scene and Mounties continue to investigate, though police said no further updates are expected.

–With a file from Jessica Robb, Global News