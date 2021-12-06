One person dead after three-vehicle collision in St. Andrews

Send this page to someone via email

Icy roads are believed to be factor in a three-vehicle collision resulting in the death of a 36 year old woman.

Selkirk RCMP say they responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3, on highway 8 in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews.

A 58 year old man was driving a pickup truck north on the highway, when it crossed the centre line.

He collided head-on with an SUV who was being driven by the woman, who had an 11 year old male passenger.

A third vehicle being driven by a 70 year-old, rear-ended the SUV as a result but the driver did not sustain injuries.

The woman and boy, both from West St. Paul were rushed to hospital. A day later, the woman succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, along with his 57-year-old female passenger, both from Winnipeg, were also taken to hospital.

Selkirk RCMP, along with a RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, continue to investigate.