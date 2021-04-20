Menu

Man knocked out, sent to hospital after being hit by ice while driving on highway

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 11:45 pm
A chunk of ice went through the windshield of this van, striking the driver and knocking him unconscious. View image in full screen
A chunk of ice went through the windshield of this van, striking the driver and knocking him unconscious. RCMP/Submitted photo

An East St. Paul man is in hospital in serious, but stable condition after being knocked unconscious by a piece of ice while driving on the highway.

Just after 1 p.m. on Monday, the 68-year-old man was driving south on Highway 6 when he was passed by a dump truck.

Once the truck was about two car lengths in front of the van, a chunk of ice flew off the back and came through the windshield of the van, hitting the driver in the face.

A 61-year-old woman in the passenger seat took control of the steering wheel until the van stopped.

RCMP is reminding everyone to clear their vehicle of any sort of debris before heading out on the road.

