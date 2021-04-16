Winnipeg driver thankful for kindness of strangers during snowstorm

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg woman says she was so overwhelmed by the kindness of a pair of strangers who helped her navigate through a snowstorm, she forgot to ask for their last names or contact info.

Caroline Wisneski told 680 CJOB she was returning to Winnipeg from Winkler earlier this week and was about 10 minutes from home when she was faced with blowing snow, low visibility and icy roads.

Read more: Largest snowfall of the season dumps 25 cm onto Winnipeg

Story continues below advertisement

She suddenly began to feel sick and pulled over several times to calm herself down, and that’s when a pair of strangers — whom she knows only as “Joe and Mandy” from Ste. Adolphe — pulled up to ask if she was OK.

“These two lovely people, out of the kindness of their own hearts, just decided to come in and help and make sure that I got home safe,” she said.

“They actually had made a U-Turn to come back and check on me and make sure I was OK.

“They decided that Mandy would drive my vehicle with me in the passenger seat and Joe would just follow behind her.”

Wisneski said Joe and Mandy’s kindness that day may have saved her life, but she didn’t think to get their contact information so she could properly thank them later.

“I was in such shock after that situation that I didn’t think to ask them for their phone numbers or their last names,” she said.

Thankfully, Wisneski’s on-air call for the public’s help in identifying the pair reached the right ears, and the helpful couple were recognized — but they told 680 CJOB they prefer to stay low-key, and would rather see Wisneski pass on the helpful attitude in turn.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re big believers in paying it forward, so we would much prefer she just pay it forward in whichever way she can.

“We just feel wherever you can help, it’s easy to help.”

1:52 Snow storm fallout in Manitoba Snow storm fallout in Manitoba