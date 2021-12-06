SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Advertisement
B.C. to provide update on flood cleanup as two recovery milestones reached

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 12:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Flood recovery efforts continue in Fraser Valley' Flood recovery efforts continue in Fraser Valley
Recovery efforts continued Sunday in the Fraser Valley where the province is expanding financial aid for flood victims and as Grace Ke reports, a Sikh motorcycle club is also helping families in need.

As snowy winter weather hit parts of B.C. Monday, some communities are still cleaning up from the three atmospheric rivers that struck only three weeks ago.

Two major milestones in the province’s flood recovery were reached over the weekend.

CN Rail resumed traffic on its line between Vancouver and Kamloops. The route through the Fraser Canyon was shut down by a series of mudslides, including a rail bridge washout and a derailment near Boston Bar.

Crews will continue to monitor both the infrastructure and the terrain over the coming weeks, CN Rail said. CP Rail had already resumed limited service on Nov. 24.

The province is expected to provide an update on the flood recovery efforts on Monday at 11:30 a.m. PT, which will be broadcast live above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Read more: B.C. expands disaster financial assistance program after flooding, landslides

Click to play video: 'Merritt flood victims gut basements' Merritt flood victims gut basements
Merritt flood victims gut basements

In another milestone, oil is once again flowing through the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

Trending Stories

It was shut down three weeks ago as a precaution because of the extensive flooding and landslides.

Trans Mountain said Sunday there are no indications of any leaks or other serious damage to the pipeline.

Parts of B.C. remain under fuel rationing for non-essential vehicles until at least Dec. 14.

Read more: Trans Mountain Pipeline restarts after three-week pause due to B.C. floods

Click to play video: 'Mystery dog found wandering flooded Sumas Prairie' Mystery dog found wandering flooded Sumas Prairie
Mystery dog found wandering flooded Sumas Prairie

This story will be updated following the provincial update.

