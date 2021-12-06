B.C. to provide update on flood cleanup as two recovery milestones reached

Send this page to someone via email

As snowy winter weather hit parts of B.C. Monday, some communities are still cleaning up from the three atmospheric rivers that struck only three weeks ago.

Two major milestones in the province’s flood recovery were reached over the weekend.

CN Rail resumed traffic on its line between Vancouver and Kamloops. The route through the Fraser Canyon was shut down by a series of mudslides, including a rail bridge washout and a derailment near Boston Bar.

Crews will continue to monitor both the infrastructure and the terrain over the coming weeks, CN Rail said. CP Rail had already resumed limited service on Nov. 24.

The province is expected to provide an update on the flood recovery efforts on Monday at 11:30 a.m. PT, which will be broadcast live above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Story continues below advertisement

2:12 Merritt flood victims gut basements Merritt flood victims gut basements

In another milestone, oil is once again flowing through the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

It was shut down three weeks ago as a precaution because of the extensive flooding and landslides.

Trans Mountain said Sunday there are no indications of any leaks or other serious damage to the pipeline.

Parts of B.C. remain under fuel rationing for non-essential vehicles until at least Dec. 14.

1:38 Mystery dog found wandering flooded Sumas Prairie Mystery dog found wandering flooded Sumas Prairie

This story will be updated following the provincial update.

Advertisement