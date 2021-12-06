Replica handgun found in weapons investigation: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say an investigation into a person threatening another person with what appeared to be a handgun has revealed that the item was a replica firearm.

On Saturday at 10 p.m., police responded to a call about a man approaching another man with a gun.

Police say the victim was seated in a vehicle in a parking lot near King Street and Lyle Street.

The victim reported that the man threatened him and pointed the gun at him, police say.

The victim was able to drive away and contacted the police.

Police found and arrested a suspect a short time later. A replica handgun was also recovered.

A 44-year-old London man is facing several charges, including uttering threats to cause bodily harm, assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm.

The man has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on March 2, 2022.