Replica handgun found in weapons investigation: London police

London, Ont., police say an investigation into a person threatening another person with what appeared to be a handgun has revealed that the item was a replica firearm.
On Saturday at 10 p.m., police responded to a call about a man approaching another man with a gun.
Police say the victim was seated in a vehicle in a parking lot near King Street and Lyle Street.
The victim reported that the man threatened him and pointed the gun at him, police say.
Read more: 1 in hospital with life-threatening injuries after possible stabbing, London, Ont. police say
The victim was able to drive away and contacted the police.
Police found and arrested a suspect a short time later. A replica handgun was also recovered.
A 44-year-old London man is facing several charges, including uttering threats to cause bodily harm, assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm.
The man has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on March 2, 2022.
Comments