Crime

1 in hospital with life-threatening injuries after possible stabbing: London, Ont. police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted December 6, 2021 9:28 am
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Police in London, Ont., say a man is in custody after someone was found with life-threatening injuries Monday morning.

According to London police, a 911 call was placed around 5:30 a.m., reporting “a male who had possibly been stabbed” in the area of Oxford Street between Richmond and Talbot streets.

Police say officers found an injured man who was taken to hospital by paramedics in critical condition. Police have not provided any further information about the victim, including their age.

A suspect, described only as an adult male, was arrested soon afterwards.

“Police do not believe that this was a random incident and there is no ongoing risk to public safety,” police said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.

The London Transit Commission, meanwhile, briefly rerouted routes 17 and 91 due to a road closure on Oxford between Talbot and Richmond. At roughly 9:30 a.m. Monday, routes resumed typical operations.

