Crime

London police seize replica gun near Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted December 3, 2021 11:55 am
Police say officers were called to the 400 block of Millbank Drive, which sits just north of the south London, Ont., high school. View image in full screen
Police say officers were called to the 400 block of Millbank Drive, which sits just north of the south London, Ont., high school. Thames Valley District School / tvdsb.ca

Local police say they seized a replica firearm after receiving a call about a youth believed to be in possession of a gun near a south London, Ont., school on Friday morning.

It was just before 8 a.m. when officers responded to the 400 block of Millbank Drive, an area that sits just north of Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School.

As officers searched for a suspect, police say schools in the area, which includes Arthur Stringer Public School along with Sir Wilfrid Laurier, were advised to keep students inside.

Trending Stories

Shortly after officers arrived, a 16-year-old was found nearby and off school property.

Police say there were no reported injuries nor were any threats made prior to finding the suspect. They add that an investigation is ongoing, but did not say whether the 16-year-old was arrested or if they are facing any charges.

Story continues below advertisement

In an email sent to families at Sir Wilfrid Laurier, principal Matt Bradacs assured parents, guardians and caregivers “there is no threat to public safety.”

“We have members of our TERT (Traumatic Events Response Team) available on site at the school today to support our team and students in processing the impact of this event,” Bradacs added in the email.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to come forward.

