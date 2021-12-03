London police seize replica gun near Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School

Send this page to someone via email

Local police say they seized a replica firearm after receiving a call about a youth believed to be in possession of a gun near a south London, Ont., school on Friday morning.

It was just before 8 a.m. when officers responded to the 400 block of Millbank Drive, an area that sits just north of Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School.

As officers searched for a suspect, police say schools in the area, which includes Arthur Stringer Public School along with Sir Wilfrid Laurier, were advised to keep students inside.

Shortly after officers arrived, a 16-year-old was found nearby and off school property.

Police say there were no reported injuries nor were any threats made prior to finding the suspect. They add that an investigation is ongoing, but did not say whether the 16-year-old was arrested or if they are facing any charges.

Story continues below advertisement

In an email sent to families at Sir Wilfrid Laurier, principal Matt Bradacs assured parents, guardians and caregivers “there is no threat to public safety.”

“We have members of our TERT (Traumatic Events Response Team) available on site at the school today to support our team and students in processing the impact of this event,” Bradacs added in the email.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to come forward.