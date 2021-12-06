‘Do you know me?’: SPCA hopes to reunite owners with dog found in B.C.’s flood zone

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA is hoping to reunite a large, friendly dog, found partially submerged in the flooded Fraser Valley, with his owners.

The lost canine was found on the morning of Nov. 28, wandering flooded fields on Boundary Road in the Sumas Prairie.

“The water was quite high where he was,” said Vancouver SPCA branch manager Jodi Dunlop. “He wasn’t swimming, but it was well up past his stomach.”

2:21 B.C. floods: Farmers struggling to save livestock amid flooding disaster B.C. floods: Farmers struggling to save livestock amid flooding disaster – Nov 17, 2021

Fortunately, Dunlop said, Good Samaritans saw the dog and were able to coax him to their vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

He was brought to the Abbotsford SPCA, then transferred to Maple Ridge and later the Vancouver SPCA shelter, where he is now being cared for.

The Maple Ridge SPCA branch initially shared a photo of the dog on Facebook, with a heart-breaking, all-caps appeal: “ABBOTSFORD AND CHILLIWACK RESIDENTS, DO YOU KNOW ME?”

More than a week later, no one has come forward to claim the mystery mixed breed dog, who Dunlop said is healthy and believed to be a one- to two-year-old mastiff-shepherd cross.

“He’s a super sweet boy,” Dunlop told Global News Sunday. “We’re just desperately trying to reunite him with his family.”

The dog is not neutered and has no permanent forms of identification.

Dunlop wondered if the pup’s owners thought they’d lost him during the flooding, along with the thousands of chickens, pigs and cows who perished in the prime agricultural area.

“It’s just heart-breaking because he is such a nice dog, and I’m sure his family will be looking for him.”

Anyone who recognizes the dog or knows the owners is asked to contact the BC SPCA.

Advertisement