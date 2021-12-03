Menu

Canada

Battersea, Ont. Santa parade happening this weekend

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 12:32 pm
Battersea, Ont. Santa parade happening this weekend - image View image in full screen
Darryn Davis / Global News

The community of Battersea, about 20 kilometres north of Kingston, Ont., will be celebrating its second Santa Claus parade this Sunday.

The parade will make its way into Battersea from Storrington Public School starting at noon.

Read more: Fire at Battersea general store under investigation, OPP say

Organizers say the tradition began last year after Kingston’s parade was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be 14 floats as well as fire and police vehicles.

Organizers are also asking parade attendees to make a donation to the local food bank.

“Talking with Reverend Heather she sent me a list, she said the food bank is one of the worst it’s ever been and they’re really needing some help from the community and anyone that can help out, we will be accepting any food donations,” organizer Kyle Gordon said.

