Fire at Battersea general store under investigation: OPP

OPP are investigating a fire in Battersea, Ont.

Police and fire crews were called to a Battersea general store around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say the residential portion of the building caught fire.

Nearby residents warned the occupants of the building and they were able to exit without injuries.

South Frontenac firefighters were able to douse the flames and minimize the damage, with only a small portion of the building affected.

The Office of the Fire Marshal, South Frontenac OPP and the OPP crime unit are investigating the blaze.

They ask anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.