Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fire at Battersea general store under investigation: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 11:15 am
OPP ask anyone with information about a fire at a Battersea general store Tuesday night to come forward. View image in full screen
OPP ask anyone with information about a fire at a Battersea general store Tuesday night to come forward. Global News

OPP are investigating a fire in Battersea, Ont.

Police and fire crews were called to a Battersea general store around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say the residential portion of the building caught fire.

Nearby residents warned the occupants of the building and they were able to exit without injuries.

Read more: Kingston police take man into custody following apartment fire

South Frontenac firefighters were able to douse the flames and minimize the damage, with only a small portion of the building affected.

The Office of the Fire Marshal, South Frontenac OPP and the OPP crime unit are investigating the blaze.

Story continues below advertisement

They ask anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagOPP tagArson tagOPP fire tagarson OPP tagBattersea General Store tagBattersea General Store investigaiton tagOPP Battersea tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers