Kingston police take man into custody following apartment fire

Kingston police have arrested a 25-year-old man following an apartment fire in the city Monday.

Firefighters, Frontenac paramedics and multiple police cruisers were called to Treeview Apartments on Division Street sometime after 1 p.m. to respond to a fire.

Kingston Fire and Rescue said that the fire was quickly extinguished and the building was evacuated.

“One tenant was rescued from their balcony. Five individuals were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, as a precaution,” Kingston Fire said.

Investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the fire..

Global News has learned that a man was arrested in relation to the fire, but police have yet to release charges or details about the incident.

More to come.

— With files from Global News’ Kraig Krause.