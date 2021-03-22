Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police take man into custody following apartment fire

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Kingston police have arrested a 25-year-old man following an apartment fire on Division Street Monday afternoon.
Kingston police have arrested a 25-year-old man following an apartment fire on Division Street Monday afternoon. Kraig Krause/Global News

Kingston police have arrested a 25-year-old man following an apartment fire in the city Monday.

Firefighters, Frontenac paramedics and multiple police cruisers were called to Treeview Apartments on Division Street sometime after 1 p.m. to respond to a fire.

Kingston Fire and Rescue said that the fire was quickly extinguished and the building was evacuated.

Read more: Kingston woman charged with arson for allegedly starting motel fire, police say

“One tenant was rescued from their balcony. Five individuals were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, as a precaution,” Kingston Fire said.

Trending Stories

Investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the fire..

Global News has learned that a man was arrested in relation to the fire, but police have yet to release charges or details about the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come. 

— With files from Global News’ Kraig Krause. 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston PoliceKingston Firearson KingstonDivision Street FireKingston ArrestKingston arsonDivision Street fire policeKingston police fire

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers