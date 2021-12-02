Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Premier Jason Kenney hires lawyers over Alberta inquiry environmentalist lawsuit threat

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2021 1:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Environmental groups demand apology from Kenney' Environmental groups demand apology from Kenney
Premier Jason Kenney is being accused by environmental organizations of spreading misinformation and they are demanding an apology. It's all tied to Alberta's public inquiry into their activities. Tom Vernon has the details – Nov 24, 2021

The Alberta government has hired a private law firm to defend Premier Jason Kenney after several environmental groups threatened him with a defamation lawsuit.

Paul Champ, a lawyer for the environmentalists, says he’s been notified that the province has retained counsel.

The lawsuit threat was made in a letter to Kenney last month by eight groups who allege the premier deliberately twisted the findings of a public inquiry into their activities and funding sources.

The inquiry, headed by Steve Allan, found the groups were exercising their freedom of speech.

Read more: Alberta public inquiry finds no wrongdoing in anti-oilsands campaign

But the groups say that in public statements, social media posts and government websites, Kenney falsely accused them of spreading misinformation about Alberta’s energy industry.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta government releases results of Steve Allan’s anti-oilsands campaign inquiry' Alberta government releases results of Steve Allan’s anti-oilsands campaign inquiry
Alberta government releases results of Steve Allan’s anti-oilsands campaign inquiry – Oct 21, 2021

Champ says the move will delay the filing of a statement of claim against Kenney as his lawyers take time to review the facts and advise him.

The groups are asking for an apology, the posts to be taken down and the websites rewritten.

The Allan inquiry cost taxpayers $3.5 million.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta Legislature tagJason Kenney tagAlberta Government tagAlberta Oil tagAlberta oil and gas tagSteve Allan tagalberta inquiry tagAllan inquiry tagAlberta Public Inquiry tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers