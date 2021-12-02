Man faces impaired driving charge; OPP say empty beer cans found in vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say a man has been charged with impaired driving and officers found several empty beer cans inside of the vehicle.

Police said Mississauga OPP officers stopped a white Nissan van travelling southbound on Highway 410 toward the eastbound Highway 401 at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers said the driver had alcoholic beverage cans, labelled as Crest Super — a premium lager, throughout the interior.

In addition, the driver also failed the roadside test.

He was charged with impaired driving for having a blood alcohol content of more than 80 milligrams. The driver had his licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Police could not confirm if the driver had consumed the specific beers found inside of the Nissan but did confirm the driver had alcohol in his system.

Late last night #MississaugaOPP Officers stopped this vehicle. #Hwy410 SB to #Hwy401 EB. The driver had these alcoholic beverage cans throughout the interior. Failed the roadside test. Charged: Impaired & 80PLUS.#90DayLicenceSuspension #7DayVehicleImpound #ArriveAlive ^td pic.twitter.com/oRVrpOmIcu — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) December 2, 2021