Canada

Man faces impaired driving charge; OPP say empty beer cans found in vehicle

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 12:36 pm
A photo of the vehicle. View image in full screen
A photo of the vehicle. Twitter / Ontario Provincial Police

The Ontario Provincial Police say a man has been charged with impaired driving and officers found several empty beer cans inside of the vehicle.

Police said Mississauga OPP officers stopped a white Nissan van travelling southbound on Highway 410 toward the eastbound Highway 401 at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers said the driver had alcoholic beverage cans, labelled as Crest Super — a premium lager, throughout the interior.

Read more: Ontario woman travelling with 5 children charged with impaired driving after swerving on road: police

In addition, the driver also failed the roadside test.

He was charged with impaired driving for having a blood alcohol content of more than 80 milligrams. The driver had his licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Police could not confirm if the driver had consumed the specific beers found inside of the Nissan but did confirm the driver had alcohol in his system.

