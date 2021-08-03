Menu

Crime

Ontario woman travelling with 5 children charged with impaired driving after swerving on road: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 11:22 am
Click to play video: 'Alleged impaired driver with 5-year-old pulled over in Vaughan shows photo of J. Cole instead of ID' Alleged impaired driver with 5-year-old pulled over in Vaughan shows photo of J. Cole instead of ID
WATCH ABOVE: York Regional Police have released dashcam video captured in June that appears to show an alleged impaired driver going through two stop signs while travelling with a five-year-old child. When the officer asks for ID, it appears the accused showed a picture of rapper J. Cole – Jul 2, 2021

Durham Regional Police say a 30-year-old Wasaga Beach woman travelling with five children has been charged with impaired driving after a traffic stop in Beaverton.

Jodi Maclean, a spokesperson for the service, told Global News the incident happened near Highway 12 and Regional Road 23, north of downtown Beaverton, at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Maclean said it’s alleged the driver was clocked going around 100 km/h in an 80 km/h zone and they were seen swerving between the centre line and the shoulder.

The driver of the vehicle was subsequently pulled over and arrested.

The accused in the case was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired — exceeding blood alcohol level. She was released on a promise to appear in court at a future time.

“Police would obviously encourage drivers to only drive when they are able and any time they are impaired to stay away from operating a vehicle, especially when they are in the care of minors,” Maclean said.

Meanwhile, anyone who might have any additional information relating to the incident was asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext.2022 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

