Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Crash in westbound lane on Highway 402 causes major closure west of London: Middlesex OPP

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 4:24 pm
Transport truck rolled over on Highway 402 in the westbound lane west of London Ont., Dec. 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Transport truck rolled over on Highway 402 in the westbound lane west of London Ont., Dec. 1, 2021. Via OPP_WR twitter

All westbound lanes are closed on Highway 402 near Colonel Talbot Road in London Ont., after a transport truck carrying gasoline rolled over.

All westbound traffic is being rerouted as the closure is expected to last for 15 to 18 hours, into Thursday, Middlesex County OPP report.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. with multiple emergency crews responding to the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the truck, which was travelling in the eastbound lane, crossed over to the westbound lanes of the 402 and rolled over.

Trending Stories

The truck was carrying 40,000 litres of gasoline, some of which leaked before fire crews could contain the spill, police say.

Read more: London, Ont. crash: 8-year-old girl dies, Girl Guides of Canada members among pedestrians hit

Cleanup is underway and the Ministry of the Environment has been contacted.

The transport truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has now been transported to hospital.

The investigation is still in its early stages and more details will be provided as they become available.

Click to play video: 'Several people taken to hospital after collision involving pedestrians: London police' Several people taken to hospital after collision involving pedestrians: London police
Several people taken to hospital after collision involving pedestrians: London police
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagLdnont tagCar crash tagmiddlesex county opp tagtransport truck crash tagHighway 402 tagWest Region OPP tagcolonel talbot road taghighway 402 crash tag402 crash tagColonel Talbot road crash taggasoline spoll tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers