Crash in westbound lane on Highway 402 causes major closure west of London: Middlesex OPP

All westbound lanes are closed on Highway 402 near Colonel Talbot Road in London Ont., after a transport truck carrying gasoline rolled over.

All westbound traffic is being rerouted as the closure is expected to last for 15 to 18 hours, into Thursday, Middlesex County OPP report.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. with multiple emergency crews responding to the scene.

Police say the truck, which was travelling in the eastbound lane, crossed over to the westbound lanes of the 402 and rolled over.

The truck was carrying 40,000 litres of gasoline, some of which leaked before fire crews could contain the spill, police say.

Cleanup is underway and the Ministry of the Environment has been contacted.

The transport truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has now been transported to hospital.

The investigation is still in its early stages and more details will be provided as they become available.

