Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Girl Guides of Canada members among pedestrians hit in London, Ont. crash that sent 8 to hospital

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted December 1, 2021 10:42 am
london riverside drive pedestrian crash girl guides View image in full screen
A photo of the crash site as seen Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Credit: Mable Flannigan

Girl Guides of Canada members were among those hit in a horrific crash Tuesday night in London, Ont., that sent a total of eight people to hospital, the organization confirmed to Global News.

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson said “members of Girl Guides of Canada were among pedestrians involved in a vehicle collision on Riverside Drive. Girl Guides of Canada is in contact with local volunteers to provide any support we can and we will help London Police Service in any way possible in their investigation.”

Read more: 8 people taken to hospital after collision involving pedestrians in London, Ont.

It is not yet clear how many of its members were among the pedestrians injured, the ages of those injured, or the extent of injuries.

London police said they were called at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to the crash on Riverside Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

“We received a call in relation to multiple pedestrians struck just west of Wonderland Road on Riverside Drive and upon arrival, we learned that multiple vehicles were struck as well,” Const. Sandasha Bough said.

Bough said “a number of pedestrians” were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.

Trending Stories

Police said Tuesday night that “while it is still early on in the investigation, there is nothing to indicate that this was an intentional act.”

Miranda Bothwell, spokesperson for Middlesex-London Paramedic Services, said a total of eight patients were taken to hospital. She described the condition of three of the patients at the time of transport to the hospital as “very critical” while the rest were reported to be in serious condition. One person was believed to have been treated at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

“Due to the severity of the injuries, we’re working very closely with (the) London Police Service and are unable to disclose the age ranges of the patients until next of kin have been notified,” Bothwell said.

Police have urged the public to avoid speculating about the incident. The London Police Service is expected to provide more information on Wednesday.

More to come.

with files from Ryan Rocca, Matthew Trevithick and Andrew Graham

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Police tagLondon Police Service tagSerious Crash tagPedestrian Crash tagLondon Crash tagRiverside Drive tagGirl Guides Of Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers