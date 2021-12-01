Girl Guides of Canada members among pedestrians hit in London, Ont. crash that sent 8 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Girl Guides of Canada members were among those hit in a horrific crash Tuesday night in London, Ont., that sent a total of eight people to hospital, the organization confirmed to Global News.

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson said “members of Girl Guides of Canada were among pedestrians involved in a vehicle collision on Riverside Drive. Girl Guides of Canada is in contact with local volunteers to provide any support we can and we will help London Police Service in any way possible in their investigation.”

It is not yet clear how many of its members were among the pedestrians injured, the ages of those injured, or the extent of injuries.

London police said they were called at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to the crash on Riverside Drive.

“We received a call in relation to multiple pedestrians struck just west of Wonderland Road on Riverside Drive and upon arrival, we learned that multiple vehicles were struck as well,” Const. Sandasha Bough said.

Bough said “a number of pedestrians” were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.

Police said Tuesday night that “while it is still early on in the investigation, there is nothing to indicate that this was an intentional act.”

Back on scene and awaiting an update from police. In the meantime, here’s footage of tire tracks seen on Riverside Dr, just west of Wonderland Rd. The tracks appear to stop at a small parking lot near Cancer Survivors’ Garden #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/OGyguUK7GG — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) December 1, 2021

Miranda Bothwell, spokesperson for Middlesex-London Paramedic Services, said a total of eight patients were taken to hospital. She described the condition of three of the patients at the time of transport to the hospital as “very critical” while the rest were reported to be in serious condition. One person was believed to have been treated at the scene.

“Due to the severity of the injuries, we’re working very closely with (the) London Police Service and are unable to disclose the age ranges of the patients until next of kin have been notified,” Bothwell said.

Police have urged the public to avoid speculating about the incident. The London Police Service is expected to provide more information on Wednesday.

More to come.

— with files from Ryan Rocca, Matthew Trevithick and Andrew Graham