Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Emergency crews on scene of ‘serious motor vehicle collision’ in London, Ont.

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 8:26 pm
Police say emergency crews are on the scene of a "serious motor vehicle collision.". View image in full screen
Police say emergency crews are on the scene of a "serious motor vehicle collision.". Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Police in London, Ont., say emergency crews are currently at the scene of a “serious motor vehicle collision.”

According to posts on the London Police Service Twitter account, the incident happened on Riverside Drive near Wonderland Road.

Wonderland Road is closed between Springbank Drive and Kingsway Avenue, while Riverside Drive is closed between Braemar Crescent and Warren Road.

Further information about the collision was not immediately available.

Trending Stories

More to come.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Police tagLondon Police Service tagLondon Crash tagLondon collision tagRiverside Drive crash tagLondon Ont crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers