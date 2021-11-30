Emergency crews on scene of ‘serious motor vehicle collision’ in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in London, Ont., say emergency crews are currently at the scene of a “serious motor vehicle collision.”

According to posts on the London Police Service Twitter account, the incident happened on Riverside Drive near Wonderland Road.

Wonderland Road is closed between Springbank Drive and Kingsway Avenue, while Riverside Drive is closed between Braemar Crescent and Warren Road.

Further information about the collision was not immediately available.

More to come.

Emergency crews are currently on scene at a serious motor vehicle collision on Riverside Drive near Wonderland Road. Please avoid the area. #ldnont https://t.co/ki2mzFSA6E pic.twitter.com/SVpkzC8yv6 — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) December 1, 2021

Advertisement