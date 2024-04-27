First phase of ‘Innovation District’ in Penticton announced

See more sharing options

The first phase of Penticton’s largest and decade-long housing development has been unveiled.

Located in the centre of the city, halfway between Okanagan Lake and Skaha Lake, the project has a goal of 11 mixed-used buildings between six and 12 storeys spread across a 10-acre property.

Called the Innovation District, the development will eventually feature up to 1,500 residences plus office and retail space.

The launch includes a residential building with 127 homes spanning from studio to three bedrooms across six stories.

“In addition to that, Phase 1 has the residential and retail space, but it also has the office building,” said Rocky Sethi, managing director of Stryke Group, the company that’s constructing the project.

“We’re going to have a bunch of medical professional office space, a daycare opportunity, which we’re super excited about because that was a real promise to the community.”

The developers hope to start delivering homes by early 2027.