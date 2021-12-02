Menu

Health

Just 1 ticket handed out for COVID-19 business violations in Southern Health for 2 months

By Elisha Dacey & Brittany Greenslade Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 6:00 am
Omicron variant not in Manitoba…yet.
While Ontario and Quebec have confirmed the Omicron COVID-19 variant has arrived in their provinces, Manitoba says it's not here as of yet.

Despite reports of numerous violations and climbing COVID-19 numbers, there’s been just a single ticket for violating the Public Health Act issued to a business in the Southern Health region since the beginning of October.

Chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said during his weekly COVID-19 update on Wednesday that enforcement of the current public health orders is key to preventing the virus’s spread.

“Those measures aren’t going to work unless they’re adhered to to a large degree,” said Roussin.

Reaction mixed to Manitoba's latest public health orders
Reaction mixed to Manitoba’s latest public health orders – Nov 15, 2021

“Most Manitobans, you know, adhere to the two rules that are set out. Enforcement is certainly a necessary piece…. As I understood, that was taking place.

“If it’s something other than that, I’ll certainly find out.”

Current public health orders limit religious gatherings of unvaccinated people as the region battles test positivity rates of nearly 17 per cent.

There have been numerous reports of a small minority of churches and some businesses that refuse to adhere to the rules in the Southern Health region.

According to Manitoba’s Justice Minister one ticket was been handed out to a business this week for non-compliance in the Southern Health region.

It’s the first ticked given out  in the region since the start of October, according to online records. A gym in Steinbach and a bowling alley in Winkler were the last businesses to be ticketed during week of Oct. 4 to 10.

Manitoba hockey players age 12-17 face new COVID-19 arena rules Monday
Manitoba hockey players age 12-17 face new COVID-19 arena rules Monday

“I can confirm that enforcement officials have been present in communities throughout Manitoba, including southern Manitoba, this past week and will continue to monitor for adherence to the public health rules,” Justice Minister Cameron Friesen said in a statement to Global News.

“Our government continues to take action when it comes to protecting Manitobans from the spread of COVID-19. Enforcement officials remain responsive to the evolving situation, and adjust strategies and tactics as needed.”

Read more: New Manitoba COVID-19 restrictions target religious services in southern health region

The province does not provide a breakdown of tickets for individuals, so it’s unknown how many, if any, were issued in Southern Health.

The province refused to say how many unannounced checks of faith-based organizations have been done in the region in the past month.

“Tips are regularly investigated and credible reports are followed up on,” said a spokesperson for the province.

“The Manitoba government has endeavoured to be as responsive as possible to this evolving situation, and continues to adjust its strategies and tactics as needed.”

There are currently no plans to increase restrictions in the Southern Health region, Roussin said Wednesday.

