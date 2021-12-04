25 best gifts for that person who has everything

We all have that certain somebody on our gift-giving list. You know the one. The person who seemingly has everything, which in turn makes it impossible to buy them something useful, let alone meaningful. Lucky for you, instead of stressing out while scrolling endlessly online or wandering the mall for hours, we’ve done the hard work for you.

From useful gifts that they’d never think to buy for themselves to whimsical presents that will make them smile, the gift ideas on this list will make finding that special something for that equally special someone easier than ever. Read on to discover 25 gifts for that person who has everything.

Comfy floor seats

You can’t buy someone inner peace, but you can help make their meditation practice more comfortable. Perfect for manifesting success, quiet reflection or yin yoga, this set of a round meditation pillow and floor mat is a gift that keeps on giving.

Leewadee Meditation Cushion Set, Amazon, $120.

The best way to keep your feet warm

Love someone who loves to spend time at their desk? A gift that makes their home office a little more comfortable is more than just thoughtful — it’s totally practical, too. Take this petite foot heater: sized right to fit under a desk, this warm wonder automatically shuts off after eight hours of use for a safe (and cozy) experience.

Objecto T1 Desk Foot Heater, Indigo, $100.

Turn the page with these bookmarks

Know a book lover who’s always got a new tome in hand? Give them a gift that lets you share your own favourite words. A copy of your all-time favourite book is a gift that’s both a tangible item and a meaningful experience. Elevate the present by including a beautiful etched bookmark (bonus points if you slip the bookmark onto a specific page that speaks to you).

Nota Set of 2 Etched Floral Bookmarks, Indigo, $9.

Tarot cards to connect with

Looking for an out-of-the-box gift for someone who has everything? This tarot deck isn’t just beautifully designed — it comes with a guidebook to help beginners learn the symbolism behind each card.

Mystic Mondays Tarot Cards and Guidebook Set, Amazon, $31.

A custom travel map

A map of the world is a great gift for any travel lover, but a map that can be customized over the years takes things to the next level. This unique map, for example, is beautiful as a piece of statement-making wall art on its own — but it also becomes a special ode to its owner’s travels. Simply scratch over each country that’s been visited to reveal different colours — and mark an ever-changing record of your gift recipient’s wanderlust.

Scratch The World Travel Map, Amazon, $29.

An easy art project for beginners

Have a has-everything friend who couldn’t get enough of stress-reducing adult colouring books a few years ago? Why not give them an arts-and-crafts project that’s just as calming, but even more artistic? This paint-by-number kit lets them embrace their inner artist — and create a purr-fectly whimsical cat painting in the process.

Cozy Caturday Paint By Number, Indigo, $23.

A chic clip for the fashionista

Someone who seems to have everything loves embracing the latest trends, so an inexpensive — yet very of-the-moment — accessory is a good choice. Our gift-ready pick? The ‘90s claw clip is back (here’s how to wear it), so give them the gift of a fun gold-flecked design that’s very now.

Quo Beauty Gold Foil Clap Clip, Shoppers Drug Mart, $13.

Something cheesy for the cheese fan

There’s a reason charcuterie boards are trending — they’re delicious, they’re easy to prepare and they’re pretty. If you’re shopping for a friend who uses any excuse to put out a platter of cheese and meat, choose a unique gift that elevates their charcuterie game. This cheese tray comes with pull-out drawers, a removable stone slate and an array of fancy little serving knives.

ViralCity Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set, Amazon, $114.

The perfect way to catch up on beauty sleep

It doesn’t matter how many things you have — if you’re sleep deprived, you’re far from thriving. With this in mind, a gift that can make falling asleep a little easier is always a winner. This silk sleep mask doesn’t just look luxe: it also helps block out light for better zzzs.

Slip Silk Sleepmask, Sephora, $70.

A pretty plant mister for the green thumb

Got a plant lover on your list? Upgrade their watering game with a stylish and practical plant mister. This ceramic beauty features a two-tone glaze for a sleek look, while the spray pump makes it easy to keep those plants from getting too thirsty.

OUI Plant Mister, Indigo, $20.

Custom pet pillow for the animal lover

Is this difficult person obsessed with their cat or dog? If so, a custom-made pillow depicting their beloved pet will be a hit. All that this UK maker needs is a clear photo of the animal in question and a few weeks’ time.

Decorfun Customized Pillow, Amazon, $20.

New York Times custom birthday book

Ever wonder what was happening in the world on the day you were born? The New York Times offers an incredibly unique service where it creates a coffee table tome that’s filled with the front pages of its paper on the date that you request. It’s a cool keepsake.

New York Times Custom Birthday Book, NY Times Store, starting at $100.

First-edition books for the avid reader

Another item that you don’t have to feel guilty for buying new: first-edition books. Figure out what title or series is meaningful to your special someone and start scouring. Again, this requires some work, but that’s part of the fun. Still, there are many spots online where you can score original paperback titles.

Charlotte’s Web First Edition, Alibris, $80.

Reusable beeswax wraps for the eco warrior

The reason some people are harder than others to buy for is because usually those tricky folks don’t like collecting unnecessary stuff. These beeswax wraps, however, are actually handy, especially for those conscious of their plastic consumption. Plus, the price is right.

Bees Wax Food Storage Wrap 4-Pack, Amazon, $18.

The perfect vintage bottle opener

Rustic and made of wrought iron, this bottle opener is a statement in itself. Pair it with a six-pack of the giftee’s go-to beer or cider and enjoy cracking a cold one together.

True Fabrications Rustic Bottle Opener, Amazon, $15.

Smart thermostat for the tech devotee

If it’s your dad who’s the trickiest to buy for and he’s one of those patriarchs who is particular about the thermostat staying at a certain degree, a smart thermostat will be a winner. These devices can be used manually, of course, but also come with built-in wifi and can be spoken to the same way you’d summon Alexa.

ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control, Amazon, $269.

Ancestry tests for the history buff

Does this hard-to-buy-for individual not only have everything, but think they know everything, too? A DNA test, which can be done through a company like 23andMe, can be an incredibly powerful way for someone to learn more about their ancestry, as well as overall health. Prices vary, but entry-level options start at $115.

Health + Ancestry Test, Amazon, $249.

A unique online experience

Rather give experiences, not things? Airbnb offers a variety of exciting online experiences from across the globe — including tarot readings, meditation sessions, cooking classes, scavenger hunts and much more. Many of these experiences can accommodate larger groups. So if you can’t be together in person this holiday, an online experience can be a great way to re-connect and spend time together.

Online experience, Airbnb, prices vary.

Customizable family prints for the art collector

Let artist Shelly Klein illustrate your family or friends crew into lovable 2-D artwork. Her design aesthetic is minimal and quirky and it’s a one-of-a-kind gift that hard-to-buy-for someone surely doesn’t already have.

Happylife Personalized Wall Art for Family, Amazon, $29.

A game-changing oyster shucker tool

If booze isn’t your person’s forte, maybe oysters are. Another handcrafted, made-in-Canada item that’ll be a win for the foodie who’s got it all: a wooden oyster shucker. Master woodworker Stéphane Dumont, who is based in Quebec, handmakes these shuckers from maple, which are designed to help safely open shells.

Handmade Oyster Shucker Tool Set, Amazon, $90.

Cricut Maker for the crafty friend

Yes, this present comes with a hefty price tag, but hardcore DIYers on your list will lose it if they unwrap a box and see the Cricut Maker branding. The high-tech device can expertly cut over 100 different material types from leather to tissue and uses a variety of tools to cut, score and decorate.

Cricut Maker Machine, Amazon, $300.

A witty Shakespearean insults poster

For those days when modern-day swears just won’t cut it, this Shakespearean insults poster, designed by a creative husband-and-wife duo, offers creative ways to verbally release the building frustrations. English or history buffs will be into this quirky art.

Shakespearean Insults Poster, Amazon, $61.

Custom coordinate bracelets for your BFF

These bangles are sleek, dainty and customizable. Pick a place that’s special to you both — like the place you met, an apartment you shared together, your favourite bar or where one of you got married.

Custom Engraved Bar Charm Bracelet, Amazon, starting from $18.

Hand-embroidered city pillow for the globe trotter

Another personalized present for that tricky gal or guy: an eclectic hand-embroidered throw pillow. Choose from different cities and pick the one where you both share fond memories.

Hand-Embroidered City Pillow, Uncommon Goods, $271.

Pre-paid service subscriptions

Maybe it’s not the most exciting thing for someone to unwrap, but pre-paying for a six- or twelve-month digital subscription service that you know they use on the daily (think STACKTV with Amazon Prime Video Channels, Netflix, iCloud, Spotify) is not only useful but will be appreciated, too.

Prices vary.