Crime

Suspects sought after taxi driver assaulted, cab stolen in Toronto: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 7:57 pm
One of the images released by police of a suspect. View image in full screen
One of the images released by police of a suspect. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help after a taxi driver was allegedly assaulted and had his cab stolen in the city.

Investigators released images of suspects on Tuesday in relation to the alleged Sept. 19 incident in the hope that someone may be able to provide information.

In a news release, police said a taxi was flagged down in the Weston Road and Bellevue Crescent area by two men who then took the cab to the Weston Road and Jane Street area.

Read more: Man fatally shot in Brampton parking lot was Uber driver, suspect his alleged passenger

There, police allege a four-door silver BMW was waiting at the curb.

Three men allegedly exited the BMW, pulled the taxi driver out of his vehicle and assaulted him, knocking him to the ground.

A police spokesperson told Global News the taxi cab was then stolen.

Police said the five suspects are all believed to be aged 20 to 30 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Handout / Toronto Police View image in full screen
Handout / Toronto Police.
Handout / Toronto Police View image in full screen
Handout / Toronto Police.
Handout / Toronto Police View image in full screen
Handout / Toronto Police.
Handout / Toronto Police View image in full screen
Handout / Toronto Police.

