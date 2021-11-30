SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region on Tuesday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 3:05 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Singh continues push for feds to help other countries produce vaccines locally' COVID-19: Singh continues push for feds to help other countries produce vaccines locally
COVID-19: Singh continues push for feds to help other countries produce vaccines locally

Waterloo Public Health reported 21 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 20,914.

This drops the rolling seven-day average number of new daily cases back down to 24.7. Just a week ago, that number was 33.4.

Read more: Canada may need to do ‘more’ to combat Omicron COVID-19 variant, Trudeau says

Another 25 people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases in the region to 20,374.

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area over the past five days, leaving the death toll at 307, including four victims in November.

This means the number of active COVID-19 cases takes another dip, as it has fallen back down to 231. It had stood at 250 just a week ago.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canada Post COVID-19 vaccine mandate disrupts small town’s parcel service' Canada Post COVID-19 vaccine mandate disrupts small town’s parcel service
Canada Post COVID-19 vaccine mandate disrupts small town’s parcel service

Among the active cases are 11 people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19 including five who are in need of intensive care.

Trending Stories

The number of active outbreaks has also dipped as the ones at Apolistic Faith Mission in Kitchener and an unnamed gym have come to an end.

On the other end of the string, Waterloo Public Health reports that there have now been 927,826 vaccinnations in the Region, which is 1,729 more than it reported Monday.

In addition, 454,055 area residents are now fully vaccinated, up just 184, although that was enough to push the area to 75.04 per cent fully vaccinated.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported three new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday as the number of fatalities in the province hit the grim milestone of 10,000 since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 687 new COVID-19 cases were also reported on Tuesday. The provincial case total now stands at 618,490.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Tuesday’s report, 94 cases were recorded in Toronto, 71 in Windsor-Essex, 60 in Peel Region, 57 in Simcoe Muskoka, and 47 in Halton Region. All other local public health units reported fewer than 45 new cases in the provincial report.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo Public Health tagOntario. News tagWaterloo covid tagKitchener covid tagCambridge COVID tagOntario COViD News tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers