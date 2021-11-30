21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 21 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 20,914.

This drops the rolling seven-day average number of new daily cases back down to 24.7. Just a week ago, that number was 33.4.

Another 25 people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases in the region to 20,374.

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area over the past five days, leaving the death toll at 307, including four victims in November.

This means the number of active COVID-19 cases takes another dip, as it has fallen back down to 231. It had stood at 250 just a week ago.

Among the active cases are 11 people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19 including five who are in need of intensive care.

The number of active outbreaks has also dipped as the ones at Apolistic Faith Mission in Kitchener and an unnamed gym have come to an end.

On the other end of the string, Waterloo Public Health reports that there have now been 927,826 vaccinnations in the Region, which is 1,729 more than it reported Monday.

In addition, 454,055 area residents are now fully vaccinated, up just 184, although that was enough to push the area to 75.04 per cent fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 687 new COVID-19 cases were also reported on Tuesday. The provincial case total now stands at 618,490.

According to Tuesday’s report, 94 cases were recorded in Toronto, 71 in Windsor-Essex, 60 in Peel Region, 57 in Simcoe Muskoka, and 47 in Halton Region. All other local public health units reported fewer than 45 new cases in the provincial report.

