B.C. government provides update as 3rd atmospheric river arrives

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government will provide an update on flooding in the province Tuesday morning as the third atmospheric river arrives.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Transportation Minister Rob Fleming will speak at 11:30 a.m. PT. That will be broadcast above, on BC1 and the Global BC Facebook page.

Residents and officials in parts of B.C. already hit hard by the flooding are bracing themselves on Tuesday, hoping the situation doesn’t get any worse.

6:53 Abbotsford braces for another big storm Abbotsford braces for another big storm

Story continues below advertisement

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said he is “cautiously optimistic” about the situation in his city.

Braun told a news conference on Monday that as of 4 a.m. sandbagging was complete for the Huntingdon Village area along the U.S. border. 90 properties there are on evacuation order after the Nooksack River in Washington state topped its banks.

“At this point, we are holding our own,” Braun said. “I am confident we have done all that we can do to keep our community safe.”

View image in full screen Sandbags ready at the Albert Dyck Park Tuesday morning. Nic Amaya / Global News

2:03 BC communities prepare for more flooding BC communities prepare for more flooding

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, the government extended its state of emergency, due to the ongoing flooding, until Dec. 14.

Farnworth said the extension is to ensure emergency services have the resources they need as another storm brews for Tuesday into Wednesday.

Gas rationing was extended to Dec. 14. Non-essential drivers will continue to be capped at 30 litres at each pump visit. The applies to residents of the Lower Mainland to Hope, Sea to Sky, Sunshine Coast, Gulf Islands and Vancouver Island.

2:05 B.C. floods: Merritt flood recovery and preparations B.C. floods: Merritt flood recovery and preparations

Meanwhile, the City of Merritt, B.C. will resume temporary access to some homes.

Water levels in the Coldwater River have “stabilized,” the city said in a news update Monday, after two days of torrential downpour from the second of three atmospheric rivers forecast by Environment Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

This post will be updated following the news conference Tuesday morning.