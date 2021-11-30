Peterborough man charged with careless driving following Chandler Crescent crash

A Peterborough man was charged with careless driving following a crash into a hydro pole on Saturday morning.
Around 7:30 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a report of a crash in the area of Parkhill Road and Chandler Crescent. Police located a vehicle which had crashed into a hydro pole.
Witnesses reported seeing several people leaving the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
A search of the neighbourhood — including the use of a police drone — located the individuals.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation led charges for the 24-year-old driver, including careless driving and failure to remain at the scene of the collision.
No name was released. He will appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 25.
