Crime

Peterborough man charged with careless driving following Chandler Crescent crash

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 11:33 am
Click to play video: 'Peterborough man charged with careless driving after vehicle crashes into hydro pole' Peterborough man charged with careless driving after vehicle crashes into hydro pole
A Peterborough man was charged following a crash on Chandler Crescent on Saturday morning.

A Peterborough man was charged with careless driving following a crash into a hydro pole on Saturday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a report of a crash in the area of Parkhill Road and Chandler Crescent. Police located a vehicle which had crashed into a hydro pole.

Witnesses reported seeing several people leaving the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Read more: Car on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough crashes into pole, parked vehicle

A search of the neighbourhood — including the use of a police drone — located the individuals.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation led charges for the 24-year-old driver, including careless driving and failure to remain at the scene of the collision.

No name was released. He will appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 25.

 

