Peterborough man charged with careless driving following Chandler Crescent crash

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man was charged with careless driving following a crash into a hydro pole on Saturday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a report of a crash in the area of Parkhill Road and Chandler Crescent. Police located a vehicle which had crashed into a hydro pole.

Witnesses reported seeing several people leaving the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

A search of the neighbourhood — including the use of a police drone — located the individuals.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation led charges for the 24-year-old driver, including careless driving and failure to remain at the scene of the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

No name was released. He will appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 25.