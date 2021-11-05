Menu

Traffic

Car on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough crashes into pole, parked vehicle

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 10:56 am
Click to play video: 'Car on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough crashes into pole, parked vehicle' Car on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough crashes into pole, parked vehicle
Peterborough police are investigating following a single vehicle crash on Lansdowne Street Thursday night.

Peterborough police are investigating following a single-vehicle crash on Lansdowne Street on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just east of the Lansdowne Street bridge around 10:30 p.m. where they found a car that had struck and knocked down a light pole and had also collided with a vehicle in the parking lot of Currie Tire.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough Police Service officers on bikes were seen patrolling the area and officers were also using a drone at the scene.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt or if any charges will be laid.

Global News has reached out to police for more details on the incident.

— More to come

