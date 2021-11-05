Car on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough crashes into pole, parked vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are investigating following a single-vehicle crash on Lansdowne Street on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just east of the Lansdowne Street bridge around 10:30 p.m. where they found a car that had struck and knocked down a light pole and had also collided with a vehicle in the parking lot of Currie Tire.

TRAFFIC: @PtboPolice and @PtboFireRescue are on scene of a single vehicle collision on Lansdowne Street. A car has struck a light pole and a vehicle parked in the parking lot of a garage. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/l8fgstcWMm — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 5, 2021

Peterborough Police Service officers on bikes were seen patrolling the area and officers were also using a drone at the scene.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt or if any charges will be laid.

Global News has reached out to police for more details on the incident.

— More to come