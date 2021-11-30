Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers practice cancelled as Ceci placed on COVID protocol

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 30, 2021 11:17 am

The Edmonton Oilers were scheduled to practice on Tuesday, but that has been cancelled after defenceman Cody Ceci was placed in COVID protocol.

The Oilers are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Penguins Wednesday night.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers cash in 3-2 win in Vegas

According to the NHL guidelines, a player being placed in COVID protocol doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve contracted the virus, they may be a close contact, for example.

If it’s determined Ceci does have COVID-19, he’ll be out of action for at least 10 days.

That wasn’t the only Oilers news on Tuesday as defenceman Duncan Keith was placed on the injured reserve list. Keith suffered an upper body injury in Dallas last week.

On Monday, head coach Dave Tippett said Keith aggravated an old injury.

The team didn’t say how long they expect the 38 year old to be out.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers defenceman Kris Russell on verge of NHL record for blocked shots

The team also recalled Markus Niemelainen from the Bakersfield Condors.

Niemelainen, 23, was drafted by the Oilers 63rd overall in 2016. He has yet to play an NHL game, but has three points in 14 games with Bakersfield.

