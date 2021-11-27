Edmonton Oilers cash in 3-2 win in Vegas

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers ended their three-game road trip with a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday night.

The Oilers were outplayed in the first ten minutes, but Mikko Koskinen made several big saves to keep the Golden Knights off the board. With just over two minutes to go in the period, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins elected to shoot on a two-on-one. He placed his wrist shot right inside the post for his second of the season. Zach Hyman held off the back-checking Mark Stone to score on a breakaway to make it 2-0 Oilers with just 15.1 seconds left in the first.

Koskinen made more big saves in the second, then Jesse Puljujarvi went five-hole on a breakaway to make it 3-0. Chandler Stephenson scored on a backhand to put Vegas on the board.

Story continues below advertisement

Jonathan Marchessault swatted at a loose puck home during a goal mouth scramble four minutes into the third. It glanced off Reilly Smith on the way past Koskinen to pull the Golden Knights within a goal. Vegas pulled Robin Lehner for an extra attacker with 2:32 left but couldn’t muster a good scoring chance.

Kris Russell blocked six shots to surpass Brent Seabrook as the NHL’s all-time leader in blocked shots win 2,003.

Koskinen made 36 saves to improve to 11-2. Neither Leon Draisaitl nor Connor McDavid registered a point.

The Oilers, 15-5, will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.