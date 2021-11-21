Edmonton Oilers get four in first to take down Blackhawks

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers scored two shorthanded goals on the way to a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday night at Rogers Place.

After Stuart Skinner made several good saves early in the game, the Oilers offence took over. Connor McDavid flipped in a rebound for his twelfth of the season. Just over a minute later, Tyson Barrie banged in a one-timer on a two-man advantage.

Kailer Yamamoto rifled home his fourth while the Oilers were shorthanded.

“It’s my first year where I’ve gotten a chunk of the penalty kill so it’s been nice and I’m getting more comfortable with it,” Yamamoto said.

Ryan McLeod was alone in front after taking a pass from Warren Foegele and potted his second. That gave the Oilers four goals in 9:24.

“That’s probably his best game he’s played with us,” head coach Dave Tippett said of McLeod. “He’s starting to gain some confidence and make some more plays.”

The Blackhawks got one back in the final minute of the first on a deflection by Alex DeBrincat.

The Oilers didn’t score in the second period, but they did have a sequence of about three straight minutes in the offensive zones which saw all four forward lines get on the ice.

“Those usually end up as a goal or a penalty,” Connor McDavid said. “We definitely had our looks throughout that time in the o-zone, but it’s definitely pretty impressive to roll all four (lines) like that.”

In the second, Philipp Kurashev jumped out the penalty box and set up DeBrincat on a two-on-nothing to pull Chicago within two. Leon Draisaitl put it away with a snap shot on a shorthanded breakaway with 3:32 left.

Philip Broberg, playing in his first NHL game, assisted on McLeod’s goal for his first career point.

“He played within his game,” Dave Tippett said of Broberg. “Just very much in control and the little things he should’ve got done. He played the game smart. He didn’t put himself in trouble, he drew a penalty–he was a solid player for us.”

“Obviously, he’s got a lot of poise and he’s a big, strong guy,” veteran defenceman Duncan Keith said of Broberg. “You saw that he was able to break up some plays at the blue line and make some nice plays out of the zone, so for a first gamer I thought it was great.”

“I wanted to play my game. That’s why they want to play me–to play my game and help the team,” Broberg said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I wanted to play my game. That's why they want to play me-to play my game and help the team," Broberg said.

Skinner made 28 saves to improve to 2-2. Keith, playing against his former team for the first time, logged 25:06 of ice time.

The Oilers, 13-4, will play in Dallas on Tuesday.

With files from 630 CHED’s Brenden Escott