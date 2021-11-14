Edmonton Oilers score dramatic win over St. Louis Blues

Send this page to someone via email

Kailer Yamamoto scored the game-winner with 27.8 seconds left in the third period to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Blues.

The Blues, who boast the second-ranked power play in the NHL, took the lead on the man advantage with 5:42 left the third. Jordan Kyrou’s one-timer ticked off Mikko Koskinen’s glove and in. The Oilers replied with just 4.1 ticks on the clock when Connor McDavid flicked on a pass from Zach Hyman. It was McDavid’s 600th career point.

McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl for a power play goal early in the second. Robert Bortuzzo pulled the Blues even just before the game’s halfway point.

The Oilers took control with goals eight seconds apart late in the second. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins wristed in his first of the season, then Ryan McLeod shoveled in a backhand for his first NHL goal.

St. Louis responded in the third with goal from Ivan Barbashev and Vladimir Tarasenko, who tied it up with 12:12 to go.

In the final minute, Draisaitl sent a pass from the right wing into the slot. Yamamoto ripped in a one-timer for his third of the season.

Koskinen made 35 saves to improve to 9-1. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, giving him 31 points on the season.

The Oilers, 11-3, will conclude their five-game road trip Tuesday in Winnipeg. Catch the action on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m. The game will start at 6 p.m.