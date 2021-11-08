Oilers’ Draisaitl, Leafs’ Campbell, Ducks’ Gibson named NHL’s 3 stars of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl, Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell and Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Draisaitl has a league-leading 10 points (five goals, five assists) in three games last week as the Pacific Division-leading Oilers improved to 9-1-0 on the season.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal during first period NHL action against the Seattle Kraken, in Edmonton, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

His week included a four-point outing (two goals, two assists) in Edmonton’s 5-2 win over Seattle on Nov. 1.

Campbell went 3-0-0 with a 0.99 goals-against average, .968 save percentage and one shutout as the Maple Leafs increased their winning streak to five games.

View image in full screen Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin (8) battles to clear the puck as Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) look on during first period NHL action in Toronto on Saturday, November 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Gibson stopped 62 of the 63 shots he faced, compiling a 2-0-0 record, 0.50 goals-against average, .984 save percentage and one shutout to help the Ducks win all three of their games last week.

