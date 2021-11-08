Menu

Canada

Oilers’ Draisaitl, Leafs’ Campbell, Ducks’ Gibson named NHL’s 3 stars of the week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2021 6:22 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl, Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell and Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Draisaitl has a league-leading 10 points (five goals, five assists) in three games last week as the Pacific Division-leading Oilers improved to 9-1-0 on the season.

Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal during first period NHL action against the Seattle Kraken, in Edmonton, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal during first period NHL action against the Seattle Kraken, in Edmonton, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

READ MORE: Confidence high for Edmonton Oilers with road trip ahead 

His week included a four-point outing (two goals, two assists) in Edmonton’s 5-2 win over Seattle on Nov. 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Campbell went 3-0-0 with a 0.99 goals-against average, .968 save percentage and one shutout as the Maple Leafs increased their winning streak to five games.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin (8) battles to clear the puck as Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) look on during first period NHL action in Toronto on Saturday, November 6, 2021. View image in full screen
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin (8) battles to clear the puck as Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) look on during first period NHL action in Toronto on Saturday, November 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

READ MORE: Kings visit the Maple Leafs after overtime win 

Gibson stopped 62 of the 63 shots he faced, compiling a 2-0-0 record, 0.50 goals-against average, .984 save percentage and one shutout to help the Ducks win all three of their games last week.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
