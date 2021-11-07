Confidence high for Edmonton Oilers with road trip ahead

Send this page to someone via email

There’s an old saying in sports that “good teams find different ways to win.”

The Edmonton Oilers — winners of nine of their first 10 games — found a new say Friday night against the New York Rangers: the dramatic comeback. Down 4-1 early in the second period, the Oilers eventually wound up prevailing 6-5 in overtime on a goal by Leon Draisaitl.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers rally for thrilling win over Rangers on Kevin Lowe Night at Rogers Place

“You look at the skill that we have and the speed at which we play, I think guys knew we had a chance to get back in it. I think Leon might have skated by one of their guys and said, ‘Hold on, it’s coming,’ or something like that,” said defenceman Tyson Barrie.

“We have good vibes,” added winger Zack Kassian. “With this group, I don’t think we ever feel like we’re out of a game. We feel like we can beat any team but we can come back in any game as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Our team has been able to score at a pretty good clip this year. You recognize you still got a chance,” said head coach Dave Tippett.

It helps to have the game-breaking talent of Connor McDavid in the lineup. His eye-popping individual effort evened up the game with 2:59 on the clock. After Sunday’s practice, his teammates were still talking about it.

“Just an outlandish goal,” said Barrie.

“I’ve probably watched it two dozen times just online since then. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I've probably watched it two dozen times just online since then.

“It’s just a special player in a big moment doing what he does.”

“It’s amazing. That’s the nicest goal I’ve ever seen him score,” Kassian added. “Pretty unique the way he standing still essentially at the blue line and then just explained.”

The Oilers now hit the road for five games starting Tuesday in Detroit. Goalie Mike Smith will make the trip but remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Centre Devin Shore will be out four to six weeks after suffering a lower-body injury Friday.

At practice on Sunday, Kassian took Kailer Yamamoto’s spot on a line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zack Hyman. Yamamoto skated with Derek Ryan and Warren Foegele.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers and Red Wings will be on 630 CHED Tuesday with the Face-off Show at 4 p.m. The game will start at 5:30 p.m.