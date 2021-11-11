Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers score 3 in third period to win in Boston

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted November 11, 2021 9:59 pm

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers scored a 5-3 win over the Boston Bruins Thursday night.

The teams traded goals 44 seconds apart before the game was six minutes old. David Pastrnak slid a puck under Mikko Koskinen, then Evan Bouchard snapped a shot right beneath the crossbar for his second of the season.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers come up short against Red Wings

Brad Marchand put the Bruins back in front five minutes into the second. Again, the Oilers replied quickly. Zach Hyman skated in front from the corner and potted his eighth 24 seconds later. Brandon Carlo make it 3-2 Bruins with a slap shot from the point late in the session.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers rally for thrilling win over Rangers on Kevin Lowe Night at Rogers Place

Story continues below advertisement

Carlo handed the goal right back to the Oilers 6:22 into the third. He whiffed on a pass in front of his own net, allowing Draisaitl to slam his 11th past Linus UIllmark. Just over three minutes later, Draisaitl knifed home a pass from Cody Ceci to give the Oilers their first lead of the night.

Patrnak appeared to have the tying goal on his stick with eight minutes left. Koskinen was down on his back, but Pastrnak fired his shot off Koskinen’s skate. Ceci tallied his first of the season off another Boston giveaway with 2:19 to go.

Koskinen made 26 saves to improve to 8-1. The Bruins were 5-0 at home coming into the game.

Before the game, Dave Tippett said goaltender Mike Smith had returned to Edmonton for treatment on his lower body injury. Smith has been out since Oct. 19.

The Oilers, 10-2, are back it in Buffalo on Friday. Catch the Face-off Show on 630 CHED at 3:30 p.m. The game starts at 5 p.m.

