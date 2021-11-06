Edmonton Oilers rally for thrilling win over Rangers on Kevin Lowe Night at Rogers Place

Send this page to someone via email

Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime giving the Edmonton Oilers a come-from-behind 6-5 win over the New York Rangers Friday night at Rogers Place.

For the first time in team history, the Oilers have won nine of their first 10 games.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers players celebrate the win over the New York Rangers in overtime NHL action in Edmonton on Friday, November 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Rangers needed only 1:53 to open the scoring. Shortly after the Oilers turned the puck over behind their own net, Filip Chytil blazed a shot past Edmonton goaltender Mikko Koskinen, who had lost his stick on the play.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers cranked up the pressure in the second half of the period and broke through with 1:49 to go when Zach Hyman stuffed in a rebound.

The Rangers struck for three goals in 4:04 early in the second.

Kevin Rooney scored after an Oilers turnover, then Chris Kreider scored streaking down the right wing. With Oilers forward Zack Kassian in the box for slashing, Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad had a pass deflect in off his skate to make it 4-1.

The Oilers got one back on a power-play blast from Jesse Puljujarvi, his fourth goal of the season.

Edmonton kept coming in the third. Oilers defenceman Tyson Barrie scored on the power play one minute into the frame, then Puljujarvi struck again 2:35 later.

View image in full screen New York Rangers’ Ryan Lindgren (55) looks on as Edmonton Oilers’ Jesse Puljujarvi (13) celebrates a goal during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Friday, November 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Zibanejad beat Koskinen blocker side to put the Rangers back in front with 12:42 on the clock.

Story continues below advertisement

Oilers captain Connor McDavid tied it on a spectacular play with 2:59 to go. He wove his way through four Rangers then tucked a backhand behind New York netminder Alexander Georgiev.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) and Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrate a goal against the New York Rangers during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Friday, November 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

WIth 1:33 left in overtime, Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse found Draisaitl alone in front. He slid the puck under Georgiev for his 10th goal of the season.

View image in full screen New York Rangers’ goalie Alexandar Georgiev (40) is scored on by Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl (29) during overtime NHL action in Edmonton on Friday, November 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Before the game, the Oilers retired Kevin Lowe’s No. 4.

Story continues below advertisement

“To everyone here tonight, and Oilers fans everywhere, none of this happens without you,” Lowe said during his speech.

View image in full screen Former Edmonton Oilers player Kevin Lowe’s jersey is lifted to the roof during his jersey retirement ceremony in Edmonton on Friday, November 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Oilers (9-1) will start a five-game road trip Tuesday in Detroit.

Advertisement