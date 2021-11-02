Edmonton Oilers sink Seattle Kraken

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Seattle Kraken 5-2 Monday night at Rogers Place.
The teams combined for three goals in the first 6:01 of the game.
Draisaitl had a Tyson Barrie point shot deflect in off his skate. The Kraken’s Jaden Schwartz replied by splitting the Oilers’ defence and whacking a backhand under goaltender Mikko Koskinen.
Draisaitl struck again, this time on the power play, finishing off a feed from Zach Hyman.
Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith, playing in his 1,200th career game, converted a pass from Draisaitl to make it 3-1 early in the second.
Carson Soucy joined the rush and brought the Kraken back within a goal with 1:20 left in the frame.
Former Oiler Jordan Eberle had a breakaway two-and-a-half minutes into the third but was denied by Koskinen.
Less than 20 seconds later, Kyle Turris tapped home a pass from Devin Shore to make it 4-2 Oilers.
Kailer Yamamoto was sent in alone by Draisaitl and slid a shot under Seattle netminder Joey Dacccord for his first of the season to round out the scoring.
Koskinen made 27 saves to improve to 5-1.
Oilers captain Connor McDavid had an assist to extend his point streak to eight games.
The Oilers (7-1) will host Nashville on Wednesday.
