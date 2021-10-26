Edmonton Oilers’ Evan Bouchard putting lessons into action

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers head coach Dave Tippett called it.

During training camp one month ago, Tippett said defenceman Evan Bouchard would be an “X-factor” on the Oilers’ blue line.

“What I meant by that is that we needed him to step up and take a bigger role,” Tippett said after practice on Tuesday. “It’s one thing to say it, (but) it’s another thing to do it. The X-factor was whether he’d be able to do it or not. He’s moving in the right direction in a hurry.

“He continues to elevate his game and his minutes go accordingly.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "He continues to elevate his game and his minutes go accordingly."

Five games in, Bouchard is averaging 20:15 per game. That’s second among Oilers defencemen, trailing only Darnell Nurse. He’s also second to Nurse in terms of time played on the penalty kill.

“I think it takes buying in. You really all have to be on the same page,” Bouchard said of being a good penalty killer. “I really had no idea what to expect. I think we tried different people at different places.

“Luckily for me, I kind of fit in there and I’m just happy to play that role.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Luckily for me, I kind of fit in there and I'm just happy to play that role."

“He’s a smart player,” Tippett explained. “He reads situations well. He picked up our structure very well.

“He’s willing to block shots — willing to sacrifice to get the job done.”

Bouchard, who turned 22 last week, was drafted 10th overall by the Oilers in 2018. He’s never had a problem providing offence from the back end but recognized he was going to have to improve his defensive game.

“I think to play at the NHL you have to be able to do both. You can’t just be an offensive threat. You have to be able to play in the defensive zone,” Bouchard said.

“This year, I’m taking a lot more pride in playing in the d-zone.”

“Everybody knows he can move the puck and shoot the puck a ton,” Tippett said. “To become an everyday, reliable NHL player, you have to be able to defend.

“He’s come in and worked on that part of his game, both on the ice and off the ice. He’s watched a lot of tape with (assistant coach) Jimmy (Playfair).”

Those lessons started last season. Bouchard played only 14 of the Oilers’ 56 regular-season games. Tippett said Bouchard declined to go to the minors where he could play more. He wanted to stay in the NHL.

“He said, ‘I’m doing fine right here,'” Tippett recalled.

“He thought this was part of the education that he needed. I think we’re seeing the benefits of it now.”

The Oilers put their 5-0 record on the line Wednesday night when they host the Philadelphia Flyers. The Faceoff Show on 630 CHED starts at 6 p.m. The game is at 8 p.m.