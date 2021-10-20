Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers rally in 3rd period for win over Ducks

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted October 20, 2021 12:06 am
Click to play video: '‘The time is now,’ says Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid as some normalcy returns to hockey' ‘The time is now,’ says Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid as some normalcy returns to hockey
WATCH (Sept. 15): As Connor McDavid is getting set for his seventh season as a member of the Edmonton Oilers, the team is preparing for the most normal-looking season in nearly two years. As John Sexsmith explains, the team has several mature players who hope that experience translates to success on the ice – Sep 15, 2021

The Edmonton Oilers came from behind in the third period for a wild 6-5 win over the Anaheim Ducks Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

The teams combined for five goals in the first period, with Ducks defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk starting it off just after the five-minute mark. Zack Kassian tapped in a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for his first of the season.

With just over five minutes to go in the first, Mike Smith made a big save on Trevor Zegras. The Oilers quickly transitioned the puck to Connor McDavid, who beat Anthony Stolarz five-hole on a breakaway. Just 15 seconds later, Sam Steel beat Smith from a sharp angle to make it 2-2. The Ducks took two penalties on the same play in the final minute of the period. McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl for a one-timer, and the Oilers were up 3-2.

Read more: Calgary defenceman Rasmus Andersson fined $5,000 for roughing Edmonton’s Yamamoto

The Ducks struck twice in 1:13 midway through the second. Nic Deslauriers beat Smith blocker side, then Steel cut in front and slid in his second of the night.

Smith left the game with 8:25 to go in the second, having allowed four goals on 15 shots.

Read more: Connor McDavid’s hat trick leads Edmonton Oilers over Flames

Kassian struck on the power play early in the third, redirecting a power play pass from Evan Bouchard. Bouchard then put the Oilers ahead with a weird goal. From the right wing corner, he poked the puck toward the Ducks net. It ticked off Stolarz’s left skate and snuck into the net.

Koskinen made his best save of the night late in the third, shooting the right pad to stop Adam Henrique with Stolarz on the bench for an extra attacker. Draisaitl scored an empty netter with 1:01 on the clock. Shattenkirk registered a late goal to round out the scoring.

Koskinen stopped 20 of 21 shots to get the win.

The Oilers, 3-0, will visit the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Oilers fans are a benefit for downtown restaurants' Oilers fans are a benefit for downtown restaurants
