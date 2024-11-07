Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Sports

Oilers fall 4-2 to Golden Knights in McDavid’s return from injury

By Shane Jones The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2024 12:45 am
2 min read
Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) get the open net goal as Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) tries to stop him during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. View image in full screen
Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) get the open net goal as Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) tries to stop him during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Noah Hanifin had a pair of goals as the Vegas Golden Knights won their first road game of the season, coming from behind to shock the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Wednesday.

“It’s just some details that we’re missing, and obviously right now we need all the details possible,” Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said. “When the pucks aren’t going in for you, you’ve got to be able to play good defensive hockey. And tonight, I thought we started off playing pretty good like that. They had some, obviously, scoring chances — they’re always going to get scoring chances, they’re a good team. But as the game went on, that’s when I thought our details dropped.”

Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists and Mark Stone also scored for the Golden Knights (9-3-1), who have won two in a row and six of their last seven. The Knights entered the game 0-3-1 on the road this year.

Brett Kulak and Zach Hyman replied for the Oilers (6-7-1), who have lost two straight despite getting captain Connor McDavid back from injury earlier than expected for the game.

“I thought we played a good game,” Kulak said. “We were having fun. We were working hard, winning battles — doing all the right things. It’s just any chance they got they were putting the puck in the net and that was kind off the difference, at the end.”

Adin Hill made 27 saves for Vegas, while Stuart Skinner managed 31 stops for Edmonton.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: With an assist on the Knights’ second goal, William Karlsson has recorded at least a point in all five games he has played this season (two goals, four assists).

Oilers: McDavid was a surprise starter for the Oilers, coming back just nine days after suffering an ankle injury in Columbus and initially being expected to miss two to three weeks. The star forward came into the contest with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) during a six-game point streak versus the Golden Knights, but was held pointless on the night.

Key moment

With just 48.4 seconds left to play, the Golden Knights won a race to the corner and Ivan Barbashev was able to send it out to a hard-charging Hanifin, who sent a shot glove-side that beat Skinner for his second goal of the third period and third of the season.

Key stat

It was Hyman’s third goal in the last four games after the veteran forward went scoreless in his first 10 games this season following a 54-goal campaign last year. Hyman now has five goals in his last six games against Vegas.

Up next

Golden Knights: Head to Seattle to face the Kraken on Friday.

Oilers: Travel to Vancouver on a quick one-game trip to clash with the Canucks on Saturday.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

