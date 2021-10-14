Edmonton Oilers survive shootout to open season with win over Vancouver Canucks

Send this page to someone via email

Kyle Turris had the game-deciding goal in a shootout as the Edmonton Oilers outlasted the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in the season opener Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

Jesse Puljujarvi scored the first goal of the season late in the first period. He gathered in the rebound of a Darnell Nurse shot and flipped the rebound past Thatcher Demko.

Zach Hyman tallied his first goal with the Oilers on a power play with 2:48 to go in the second. He had an open net tap-in after taking a pass from Leon Draisaitl.

The Canucks cashed in on their fifth power play of the night when Oliver Ekman-Larsson drilled a long shot past Mike Smith with 7:32 left in the third. Quinn Hughes fooled Smith with a shot to the blocker side to pull the Canucks even with 2:49 on the clock.

Neither team scored in the first three rounds of the shootout. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Bo Horvat scored in round four. Turris drove a low shot past Demko in round five, and then Tanner Pearson was denied to give the Oilers the win.

Smith made 36 saves including three in overtime. Connor McDavid had two assists.

The Oilers will host the Calgary Flames Saturday night.