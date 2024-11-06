SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Return of the King: Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid makes speedy recovery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2024 2:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fans react to Connor McDavid being out for 2-3 weeks with injury'
Fans react to Connor McDavid being out for 2-3 weeks with injury
Edmonton Oilers fans have been anxiously awaiting the news on Connor McDavid’s injury and we're now learning that the captain will be out for a few weeks. But as Jasmine King reports, many aren't too worried about McDavid’s short stint out of the lineup.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Connor McDavid is ready to return — well ahead of schedule.

The Oilers captain will be back in the lineup when Edmonton hosts the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

McDavid suffered an ankle injury early in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 28.

The team announced the 27-year-old would miss up to three weeks of action, but he’s instead good to go after just nine days on the shelf.

Trending Now

The three-time Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP has three goals and 10 points in 10 contests this season.

Including the game where he was injured, the Oilers (6-6-1) went 2-2-0 minus McDavid.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices