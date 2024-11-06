Return of the King: Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid makes speedy recovery

Send this page to someone via email

Connor McDavid is ready to return — well ahead of schedule.

The Oilers captain will be back in the lineup when Edmonton hosts the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

McDavid suffered an ankle injury early in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 28.

The team announced the 27-year-old would miss up to three weeks of action, but he’s instead good to go after just nine days on the shelf.

The three-time Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP has three goals and 10 points in 10 contests this season.

Including the game where he was injured, the Oilers (6-6-1) went 2-2-0 minus McDavid.