Edmonton Oilers cruise past Coyotes for 4th straight win

The Edmonton Oilers ran their record to 4-0 with a 5-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes Thursday night.

Warren Foegele scored the only goal of the first period, twisting around a couple of Arizona defenders and firing a shot past Karel Vejmelka. It was Foegele’s first goal as an Oiler.

The Oilers added to the lead while shorthanded in the second period. Zach Hyman came down the right side on a two-on-one and ripped in his second of the season. Less than three minutes later, Connor McDavid cut into the slot and wristed home the 200th goal of his career.

Dysin Mayo put the Coyotes on the board early in the third. Mayo, a former Edmonton Oil King, was playing in his first NHL game. The Oilers responded with power play goals 1:53 apart. Zach Hyman tapped in a goal mouth feed from McDavid, then McDavid converted a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Mikko Koskinen made 26 saves. Nugent-Hopkins had three assists. Tyson Barrie had two.

The Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. Coverage on 630 CHED starts with the Face-off Show at 6 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.