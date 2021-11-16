Edmonton Oilers end road trip with loss in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets scored three goals in the second period on the way to a 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night.

The Jets opened the scoring with a soft one against Mikko Koskinen 2:09 into the game. Adam Lowry’s wrister from the right side filtered through Koskinen on the first shot of the game.

Nik Ehlers pounded a left-wing slapper past Koskinen to make it 2-0 seven minutes into the second.

With Leon Draisaitl serving a double-minor penalty for high sticking, Pierre-Luc Dubois flicked in a pass from Josh Morrissey.

Mark Scheifele scored on a deflection in the final minute of the second to put the Jets up 4-0.

The Oilers found some life on the power play early in the third.

Draisaitl ripped home a one-timer on a two-man advantage.

Just 1:16 later, Draisaitl swept the puck past Connor Hellebuyck. The referee waved it off, ruling that Jesse Puljujarvi was guilty of goalie interference.

The Oilers challenged, and video review showed Puljujarvi was pushed into Hellebuyck, giving Draisaitl his 17th goal of the year.

Kyle Connor put it away for Winnipeg with an empty-net goal with 1:37 to go.

Stuart Skinner replaced Koskinen at the start of the third and made eight saves.

The Oilers went 2-3 on their five-game road trip and drop to 11-4 on the season. The Oilers host the Jets on Thursday.