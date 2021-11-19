Menu

Canada

Stuart Skinner shines in Edmonton Oilers’ shootout win over Jets

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted November 19, 2021 12:09 am
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 46 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped two more shots in the shootout to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets Thursday night at Rogers Place.

There weren’t goals in the first period, but there was plenty of action.

Winnipeg Jets’ Logan Stanley (64) and Edmonton Oilers’ Zack Kassian (44) fight during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, November 18, 2021. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets’ Logan Stanley (64) and Edmonton Oilers’ Zack Kassian (44) fight during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck stopped several dangerous Oilers scoring chances.

Late in the first, Winnipeg forward Andrew Copp had two chances on a shorthanded two-on-one but was denied by Skinner.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers end road trip with loss in Winnipeg

In the second, Jets winger Kyle Connor had a partial breakaway out of the penalty box, but Skinner made the stop on the shot from the right wing.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers score dramatic win over St. Louis Blues

Partway though the third, the Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Jesse Puljujarvi all had excellent chances less than 30 seconds apart. Hellebuyck stopped them all.

Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes the save on Edmonton Oilers’ Jesse Puljujarvi (13) as Logan Stanley (64) defends during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, November 18, 2021. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes the save on Edmonton Oilers’ Jesse Puljujarvi (13) as Logan Stanley (64) defends during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

With 6:03 to go, Winnipeg forward Nik Ehlers ripped a shot past Skinner’s glove to make it 1-0.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid tied it 28 seconds later, weaving around the Jets defenders and flicking a shot past Hellebuyck on the blocker side.

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97), Duncan Keith (2), Cody Ceci (5) and Jesse Puljujarvi (13) celebrate a goal against the Winnipeg Jets during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, November 18, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97), Duncan Keith (2), Cody Ceci (5) and Jesse Puljujarvi (13) celebrate a goal against the Winnipeg Jets during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

McDavid went to the box for four minutes with 43.6 seconds left when he was called for high-sticking Jets centre Mark Scheifele.

The Oilers were able to kill off the penalty with Skinner making eight saves in overtime.

In the shootout, Skinner denied Connor and Scheifele. McDavid and Kyle Turris scored for the Oilers after Draisaitl was stopped.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about Stuart Skinner.

Click to play video: 'One on one interview with Edmonton Oilers draft pick Stuart Skinner' One on one interview with Edmonton Oilers draft pick Stuart Skinner
Oilers defenceman Slater Koekkoek was shaken up in a collision in the first period. He returned to action but then left the game for good in the second period with a lower-body injury.

The Oilers (12-4) will host Chicago on Saturday.

