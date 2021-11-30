2021 CCMA Awards winners list: Dallas Smith voted entertainer of the year

The 2021 CCMAs feted the Canadian country music industry’s best and brightest, with hosts Lindsay Ell and Canada’s Drag Race champion Priyanka emceeing the event.
Performers like Dallas Smith, Tenille Arts, Tim Hicks and MacKenzie Porter — among many others — lit up the evening as the awards were handed out.
Check out the winners below:
Entertainer of the Year
Dallas Smith
Album of the Year
The Lemonade Stand — Tenille Townes
Fans’ Choice
Brett Kissel
Female Artist of the Year
Tenille Townes
Group Or Duo of the Year
The Reklaws
Interactive Artist or Group of the Year
Lindsay Ell
Male Artist of the Year
Dallas Smith
Rising Star
Robyn Ottolini
Alternative Country Album of the Year
Agricultural Tragic — Corb Lund
Single of the Year
Like A Man — Dallas Smith
Songwriter(s) of the Year
Champagne Night — Patricia Conroy, Ester Dean, Andrew DeRoberts, Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Shane McAnally, Madeline Merlo, Tina Parol, Hillary Scott, Ryan Tedder, Dave Thompson
If you missed the ceremony there will be a special encore presentation on Global airing Friday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET.
— With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz
