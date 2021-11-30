2021 CCMA Awards winners list: Dallas Smith voted entertainer of the year

Send this page to someone via email

The 2021 CCMAs feted the Canadian country music industry’s best and brightest, with hosts Lindsay Ell and Canada’s Drag Race champion Priyanka emceeing the event.

Performers like Dallas Smith, Tenille Arts, Tim Hicks and MacKenzie Porter — among many others — lit up the evening as the awards were handed out.

Check out the winners below:

Entertainer of the Year

Dallas Smith

Album of the Year

The Lemonade Stand — Tenille Townes

Fans’ Choice

Brett Kissel

Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Townes

Group Or Duo of the Year

The Reklaws

Interactive Artist or Group of the Year

Lindsay Ell

Male Artist of the Year

Dallas Smith

Rising Star

Robyn Ottolini

Alternative Country Album of the Year

Agricultural Tragic — Corb Lund

Single of the Year

Like A Man — Dallas Smith

Songwriter(s) of the Year

Champagne Night — Patricia Conroy, Ester Dean, Andrew DeRoberts, Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Shane McAnally, Madeline Merlo, Tina Parol, Hillary Scott, Ryan Tedder, Dave Thompson

If you missed the ceremony there will be a special encore presentation on Global airing Friday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET.

— With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz