Toronto police warn public of suspicious drug after 2 alleged fatal overdoses

Toronto police are warning the public about a suspicious drug that allegedly caused the overdose deaths of two residents on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and Lawton Boulevard on Sunday for reports of overdoses at a house party.

Police said a 53-year-old man and a 33-year-old man who were at the party “consumed a quantity of narcotics” and fatally overdosed.

Investigators said they are concerned the drug in question may have been sold or given to others. The drugs are undergoing testing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.