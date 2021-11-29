Menu

Canada

Toronto police warn public of suspicious drug after 2 alleged fatal overdoses

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 1:26 pm
Toronto police have released photographs of a suspicious drug.
Toronto police have released photographs of a suspicious drug. Toronto police/Handouts

Toronto police are warning the public about a suspicious drug that allegedly caused the overdose deaths of two residents on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and Lawton Boulevard on Sunday for reports of overdoses at a house party.

Trending Stories

Police said a 53-year-old man and a 33-year-old man who were at the party “consumed a quantity of narcotics” and fatally overdosed.

Investigators said they are concerned the drug in question may have been sold or given to others. The drugs are undergoing testing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

