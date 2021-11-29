Targeted stabbing in Vernon leaves victim with serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a stabbing in Vernon on Saturday night.

Police said that around 6:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of 27 Avenue after the man showed up there with stab wounds.

RCMP said their investigation led them to a residence about a kilometre away in another part of downtown Vernon, where four people were arrested.

Those arrested have since been released without charge, police said.

The police investigation at the residence in the 2800 block of 35 Street is ongoing.

RCMP said they are collecting physical evidence at the property.

“While the investigation is in the early stages, police believe this to be a targeted act and there is no risk to the public,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a media statement.

The man’s stab wounds are not believed to be life-threatening. He was treated in hospital.

RCMP are appealing for anyone with information to contact the Vernon detachment at (250) 545-7171 and refer to file number 2021-22413.