Crime

Targeted stabbing in Vernon leaves victim with serious injuries

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 1:24 pm
Vernon RCMP are investigating a stabbing in downtown Vernon over the weekend. View image in full screen
Vernon RCMP are investigating a stabbing in downtown Vernon over the weekend. Megan Turcato / Global News

A 38-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a stabbing in Vernon on Saturday night.

Police said that around 6:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of 27 Avenue after the man showed up there with stab wounds.

RCMP said their investigation led them to a residence about a kilometre away in another part of downtown Vernon, where four people were arrested.

Those arrested have since been released without charge, police said.

Read more: Woman charged in 2020 Vernon motel murder

The police investigation at the residence in the 2800 block of 35 Street is ongoing.

RCMP said they are collecting physical evidence at the property.

“While the investigation is in the early stages, police believe this to be a targeted act and there is no risk to the public,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a media statement.

Read more: Man stabbed in ‘very targeted attack,’ Vernon RCMP say

The man’s stab wounds are not believed to be life-threatening. He was treated in hospital.

RCMP are appealing for anyone with information to contact the Vernon detachment at (250) 545-7171 and refer to file number 2021-22413.

