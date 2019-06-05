Man stabbed in ‘very targeted attack’: Vernon RCMP

Vernon RCMP said a 24-year-old man’s injuries are not life threatening after he was stabbed in the arm in what police are describing as a “very targeted attack.”

Police said the stabbing occurred on Tuesday evening inside a residence on Vernon’s Centennial Drive after a break and enter.

RCMP said their suspect in the case lived blocks away from where the stabbing occurred, and police went to his home and arrested him .

“This was a very targeted attack involving all parties that are know to one another,” Cst. Kelly Brett said in a media release.

Police said they still have a 27-year-old Vernon man in custody and he could face charges.