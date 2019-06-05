Vernon residents pack town hall meeting to debate safe injection site

More than 200 Vernon residents came out to debate where to put an overdose prevention site in their city on Tuesday night.

Residents took the opportunity to express frustration, fear and anger over the growing problems due to homelessness, crime and drug use.

While one woman suggested busing drug users out of town to a safe injection site, others who spoke suggested building more rehab and detox programs in the city would better curb drug use.

The meeting was held by Vernon city council and lasted three hours.

While council’s opinion will be considered when it comes to a site for the service, Interior Health will make the final decision.