Stratford man faces manslaughter charge in fentanyl overdose death

Stratford police say a 54-year-old man is facing manslaughter and trafficking charges after a pair of fentanyl overdoses led to the death of a man and the near-death of a woman.

Police say the charges stem from an investigation that began in December 2018.

On Dec. 21, police say a 48-year-old Stratford man died from a fentanyl overdose. Police say a 33-year-old woman also overdosed on the drug, but was later revived after she was administered naloxone.

READ MORE: London police confirm carfentanil among drugs seized during spike in overdose deaths

Further investigation in the overdoses led officers to believe a 54-year-old Stratford man had provided the pair with a drug commonly referred to as “Down,” according to police.

As a result, the 54-year-old has been charged with manslaughter and trafficking a controlled substance.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.