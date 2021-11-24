Mounties release image of man suspected in Vernon, B.C. break and enter

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are trying to identify a man they suspect is behind a September break and enter.

Video surveillance captured the man Monday, Sept. 13, at approximately 11:40 a.m., entering the home on Hartnell Road through an unsecured pet door.

Read more: Vernon men arrested following complaint of guns drawn

RCMP said in a press release that after breaking into the house, the suspect stole two chainsaws, a car battery, a bike, and some other personal accessories before leaving the property.

2:25 Police investigating Vernon gymnastic club fire Police investigating Vernon gymnastic club fire – Nov 1, 2021

The homeowner, who was away from the residence at the time of the break in, immediately contacted police after they returned to their residence and discovered the theft.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators have not yet been able to establish the identity of the person in the video,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

“To advance the investigation, we are releasing the images with the hope someone will recognize the suspect and contact police.”

If you recognize the person in the photograph or have any information about this theft, you’re asked to contact Const. Helgerson of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

2:14 Police suspect foul play in Vernon disappearance Police suspect foul play in Vernon disappearance – Jul 8, 2021