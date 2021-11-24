Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Mounties release image of man suspected in Vernon, B.C. break and enter

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 5:03 pm
On Monday, Sept. 13 at approximately 11:40 a.m., video surveillance captured the man entering the home on Hartnell Road through an unsecured pet door.
On Monday, Sept. 13 at approximately 11:40 a.m., video surveillance captured the man entering the home on Hartnell Road through an unsecured pet door. Courtesy: RCMP

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are trying to identify a man they suspect is behind a September break and enter.

Video surveillance captured the man Monday, Sept. 13, at approximately 11:40 a.m., entering the home on Hartnell Road through an unsecured pet door.

Read more: Vernon men arrested following complaint of guns drawn

RCMP said in a press release that after breaking into the house, the suspect stole two chainsaws, a car battery, a bike, and some other personal accessories before leaving the property.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating Vernon gymnastic club fire' Police investigating Vernon gymnastic club fire
Police investigating Vernon gymnastic club fire – Nov 1, 2021

The homeowner, who was away from the residence at the time of the break in, immediately contacted police after they returned to their residence and discovered the theft.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators have not yet been able to establish the identity of the person in the video,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

“To advance the investigation, we are releasing the images with the hope someone will recognize the suspect and contact police.”

If you recognize the person in the photograph or have any information about this theft, you’re asked to contact Const. Helgerson of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

Click to play video: 'Police suspect foul play in Vernon disappearance' Police suspect foul play in Vernon disappearance
Police suspect foul play in Vernon disappearance – Jul 8, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vernon taglake country tagLumby tagvernon north okanagan rcmp tagConst. Chris Terleski tagConst. Helgerson tagHartnell Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers